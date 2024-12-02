Dutch and French transport controllers inspect public buses at border crossing | THE DAILY HERALD

Transport control units from both sides will continue to conduct random checks at various border points.

PHILIPSBURG–In a show of cross-border collaboration, transport controllers from both the Dutch and French sides of the island conducted a joint enforcement operation near the Cole Bay-Bellevue border monument on Thursday, November 21.

During the operation, enforcement teams targeted violations of jurisdictional regulations and permit conditions.

The initiative, held from 3:00pm to 5:00pm, focused on ensuring compliance with public passenger bus regulations, particularly for the 30 Dutch drivers authorized to operate along the Philipsburg-Marigot-Philipsburg transborder route.

One driver was issued a NAf. 500 fine for operating without a valid permit. Additionally, passengers were removed from buses in two instances: one involving unauthorized cross-border transport and another where a severely damaged vehicle was deemed unsafe for passenger use.

Looking ahead to the peak 2024 tourism season and beyond, transport control units from both sides will conduct random checks at various border points. These collaborative efforts aim to combat illegal competition, ensure fairness within the public transport sector and guarantee that operators carry proper insurance for passenger safety.

“By enhancing regulatory compliance and improving service standards, we are committed to boosting public confidence in the island’s transport system,” officials from both transport units said in a joint statement.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dutch-and-french-transport-controllers-inspect-public-buses-at-border-crossing