Dutch army rotates Caribbean unit, Lieutenant Colonel Koster takes over | THE DAILY HERALD

During a short traditional ceremony at Marine Base Parera in Curaçao, rotation 47 handed over its duties.

WILLEMSTAD–The Dutch Army’s 47th rotational unit in the Caribbean has officially transferred command to its successor. In a ceremony held Friday morning, Lieutenant Colonel Kjell Koster took over leadership from Major Jan Bethlehem.

Over the next four months, the 11th Engineer Company will conduct operations and training exercises in Curaçao, Aruba, and Bonaire, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Reflecting on his unit’s deployment, Major Bethlehem highlighted the strong collaboration and rigorous training undertaken by the outgoing Delta ‘DJOKJA’ company. The ministry noted that one of the key achievements was the Caribbean DJOKJA military exercise, which tested tactical manoeuvres and technical innovations in the region.

Incoming commander Lieutenant Colonel Koster emphasised the engineer company’s specialised capabilities, including explosive ordnance disposal and terrain conditioning. Alongside supporting the Airborne Brigade, the unit remains prepared to assist in other missions if required.

The Royal Netherlands Army maintains a permanent military presence in the Caribbean, ensuring readiness for various operations. In the months ahead, the newly deployed unit will focus on strengthening partnerships with local security forces and adapting to tropical training conditions.

