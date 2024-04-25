Dutch auction house to sell megayacht ‘Royal Romance’ | THE DAILY HERALD

The “Royal Romance” has been a familiar sight in the waters of St. Maarten.

PHILIPSBURG–The luxurious superyacht “Royal Romance”, owned by Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, is poised to hit the auction block under the auspices of Dutch auction house Troostwijk Auctions. This high-profile sale follows the vessel’s seizure in Croatia and its subsequent transfer to Ukraine.

The funds generated from the auction will be directed towards replenishing Ukraine’s budget, as announced by the Ukrainian government agency, Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

Boasting an impressive length of 92.5 metres and featuring five decks along with a luxurious swimming pool, the “Royal Romance” has long been a familiar sight in the waters of St. Maarten. Its confiscation in March 2022, in the wake of Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, underscores its ties to Medvedchuk and his alleged pro-Russian affiliations.

Medvedchuk, a prominent businessman and politician, has been subject to U.S. sanctions since 2014 due to his purported role in the annexation of Crimea, as reported by Dutch broadcasting company NOS. Additionally, the Czech Republic has levied accusations against him for orchestrating a Russian disinformation campaign aimed at influencing European politics.

The decision to auction the “Royal Romance” represents a significant milestone, as it marks the first time a sanctioned asset seized outside Ukraine has been put up for auction, according to ARMA. Olena Duma, representing the agency, hailed the move as a “major victory.”

Following approval from a Croatian judge, the superyacht was officially transferred to Ukraine, accompanied by a poignant message: “Whoever acquires Medvedchuk’s yacht will not only make a substantial financial investment but also strike a symbolic blow against the Putin regime, earning a place in the annals of world history.”

