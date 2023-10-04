Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard appoints new Deputy Director | THE DAILY HERALD

Joëlle de Jong-Mercelina is the new Deputy Director of the Coast Guard for the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the Caribbean Region, the first woman to hold this position.





WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG–The Director of the Coast Guard for the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the Caribbean Region has appointed Joëlle de Jong-Mercelina as the new Deputy Director effective October 2, 2023. De Jong-Mercelina is the first woman to hold this position.

The new Deputy Director will be responsible for overseeing daily operational and organisational Coast Guard-related tasks. De Jong-Mercelina is exceptionally qualified for this role due to her impressive career, notably at the Ministry of Justice in Curaçao, the Coast Guard said.

In her last position at the Ministry, De Jong-Mercelina served as the acting Secretary-General. Her extensive expertise in law enforcement, international public law and maritime law, along with her background in international relations, align well with the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard's vision and mission.

Furthermore, she served as a member of the board of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard Committee for a significant period of time, bringing valuable experience and knowledge to the table.

De Jong-Mercelina also has relevant experience as a lecturer in International Public Law at University of the Netherlands Antilles (Aruba and Curaçao) and is a former member of the Volunteer Corps of the Netherlands Antilles.

The Coast Guard warmly welcomed De Jong-Mercelina and wished her great success.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dutch-caribbean-coast-guard-appoints-new-deputy-director