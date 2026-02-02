Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard marks 30 years safeguarding regional waters | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard on Saturday marked its thirtieth anniversary with simultaneous commemorative ceremonies held in Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten. Each island hosted an official opening ceremony to celebrate three decades of maritime service.

In St. Maarten, the observance took place at the Coast Guard Sub-Station in the presence of Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling, along with justice-sector partners and government officials. The anniversary address in St. Maarten was delivered by Head of the Sub-Station, Captain Randy Paskel.

Founded on February 1, 1996, the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard has evolved from a modest, developing organisation into a mature, professional, and locally rooted maritime law enforcement agency. Over the past 30 years, it has become a central pillar in ensuring maritime safety, security, and humanitarian assistance throughout the Dutch Caribbean.

In its early years, the Coast Guard’s growth was strongly supported by the Ministry of Defence (“Defensie”) of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Through training, expertise, equipment, and operational backing, Defensie played a key role in building the organisation’s professional capacity. While that partnership remains solid, it has since matured into a more balanced and reciprocal relationship that continues to strengthen maritime security across the Kingdom.

One of the most significant milestones in the Coast Guard’s development has been the transformation of its workforce. Where approximately 80% of personnel once consisted of Defensie staff, that ratio has now been fully reversed, with the organisation largely staffed by locally recruited and trained professionals. This shift reflects increased local ownership, responsibility, and the successful development of regional expertise.

The Coast Guard originated from close cooperation between the Harbor Police, the Antillean Militia, and other partner services. In its formative years, stations across the islands operated out of modest porta cabins. In St. Maarten, operations initially began at Point Blanche and later moved to Bobby’s Marina. In 2006, the temporary facilities were replaced by a permanent building, marking the establishment of the current Coast Guard Sub-Station.

Central to the organisation’s operations is the Rescue and Coordination Center, now known as the Maritime Operations Center (MOC). The MOC coordinates and monitors operations, overseeing search and rescue missions as well as maritime law enforcement activities. In St. Maarten, these operations are carried out in close cooperation with key partners, including the Prosecutor’s Office, Police Department, Customs and Immigration, Fire Department, Koninklijke Marechaussee, and other relevant agencies.

In 1997, the Coast Guard was further strengthened through the TAM project, which incorporated members of the Antillean Militia. Formal training began in 1998 and has since evolved into the Junior Crew Member Training JBK programme, which in 2024 became aligned with an SBO-2 diploma and structured career pathways.

Fleet development followed a similar trajectory, progressing from early patrol boats to advanced cutters and high-speed Metal Shark interceptors. The cutters “Jaguar” (Curaçao), “Panter” (Aruba), and “Poema” (Sint Maarten) entered service in 1999 and are now fully crewed and operated by local personnel.

The introduction of the radar chain in 2008, combined with modern vessels and air assets, enabled a shift toward information-led policing. This marked a transition from reactive operations to proactive, intelligence-driven law enforcement. The move toward becoming a 24/7 information-led organisation began in 2019 and has been supported by continued personnel growth. Women now play an increasingly prominent role within the Coast Guard, highlighted by the appointment of the organisation’s first female Deputy Director in 2023.

Three decades after its establishment, the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard stands well-positioned for the future, grounded in professionalism, integrity, and cooperation. Guided by shared values and a strong sense of purpose, the organisation continues to uphold high standards of service, reinforcing the principle that through unity and collaboration, it remains stronger together.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dutch-caribbean-coast-guard-marks-30-years-safeguarding-regional-waters