Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard ready for 46th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta | THE DAILY HERALD

The Coast Guard will be executing vigilant patrols to address any safety-related challenges.

SIMPSON BAY–The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard is fully prepared for the 46th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, which will take place from March 5 to March 8, 2026. The annual event is internationally known for its competitive sailing races and vibrant shoreside celebrations, attracting participants and visitors from around the world.

The Coast Guard plays a key role in ensuring safety and order on the waters throughout the regatta. Each year the event is incorporated into the Coast Guard’s operational planning, allowing for the strategic deployment of additional personnel, training, and equipment to meet the demands of the busy maritime event.

During the regatta, the Coast Guard will conduct extensive patrols using its Metal Shark vessels, the Poema Cutter, and other units to monitor activities at sea and respond to any safety-related incidents. These operations will be carried out in close cooperation with the Sint Maarten Police Force, Dutch Marines, Customs, and Immigration authorities to ensure a coordinated approach to maritime safety and security within territorial waters.

Authorities remind all participants and visitors that safety at sea remains the highest priority. Vessel operators must ensure that there are enough life vests onboard for every person on board and that the vessel’s maximum passenger capacity is not exceeded. Captains are also required to have a fully charged cellular phone or a functioning VHF radio and GPS equipment available at all times.

In addition, all passengers must carry valid identification such as a passport or ID card, and vessel documentation must be up to date and readily accessible. Boat captains or their agents are also required to report to the Immigration office for proper clearance when arriving in or departing from Sint Maarten.

Special attention is also given to nighttime safety. When using dinghies after sunset to travel to and from regatta activities, vessels must have a functioning light to ensure visibility and safe navigation in low-light conditions.

Authorities further emphasise that public intoxication while operating a vessel is strictly prohibited by law. This regulation will be enforced to help prevent accidents and protect everyone participating in or attending the regatta.

The Coast Guard wishes all sailors and visitors a safe and successful regatta.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dutch-caribbean-coast-guard-ready-for-46th-st-maarten-heineken-regatta