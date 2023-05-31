Dutch Caribbean farming | THE DAILY HERALD

A delegation comprising Economy, Nature and Infrastructure (ENI) director Anthony Reid (right), ENI policy adviser Kimani Walters (left) and Nature and Environment Policy Plan project manager Anna Maitz (centre) left St. Eustatius for Aruba to participate in the Dutch Caribbean Agriculture Visioning Process Conference, accompanied by a crew from the Government Information Service.

The conference, which is being attended by representatives of Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Maarten and Statia, is aimed at developing a collective approach towards the development of food security and sustainability in the Dutch Caribbean.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dutch-caribbean-farming