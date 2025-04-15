Dutch Caribbean marines train with US forces in North Carolina | THE DAILY HERALD

Commodore Walter Hansen (left), Commander of Naval Forces in the Caribbean, visited Camp Lejeune to get feedback on the training.

WASHINGTON/PHILIPSBURG–Marines from the Dutch Caribbean have concluded three weeks of intensive joint training with their United States counterparts during the annual military exercise Caribbean Urban Warrior, held at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

Participants included marines from the Marine Squadron Caribbean (MSC) Aruba, the Marine Detachment St. Maarten, and boat units from both Aruba and Curaçao. They trained alongside United States Marines from the II Marine Expeditionary Force and the 2nd Marine Division.

The exercise focused on Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT), with section-level drills conducted at specialised facilities such as the Indoor Infantry Immersion Trainer, Mobile MOUT, and purpose-built mock villages. The programme also included troop-level operations such as amphibious assaults and coordinated attacks on urban targets.

Specialized units – including Advanced Signallers, Designated Marksmen, Infantry Engineers, and Combat Life Savers – took part in cross-training exercises with their American counterparts, strengthening operational capabilities and interoperability between forces.

The joint exercise is part of a long-standing bilateral partnership between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the United States. During the training, Commander of Naval Forces in the Caribbean Commodore Walter Hansen visited Camp Lejeune, where he met with Lieutenant General Calvert L. Worth, Commander of the II Marine Expeditionary Force. The two military leaders discussed continued cooperation and deeper collaboration moving forward. Commodore Hansen also observed the final joint exercise.

Caribbean Urban Warrior contributes to the readiness of Dutch Caribbean marines and enhances the defensive capabilities in the Caribbean region of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dutch-caribbean-marines-train-with-us-forces-in-north-carolina