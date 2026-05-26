Dutch continue appeal in Bonaire climate case | THE DAILY HERALD

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THE HAGUE–The Netherlands will continue its appeal against a landmark climate ruling involving Bonaire, despite growing pressure following the court decision earlier this year. The issue was addressed in the Jetten Cabinet’s response to the Dutch Parliament following discussions during the February 2026 Inter-Parliamentary Kingdom Consultation IPKO in Aruba.

According to the Dutch government, IPKO delegates discussed climate adaptation and climate change, including the impact of a January 28, 2025 ruling by the District Court of The Hague in the climate case filed by Greenpeace Netherlands against the Dutch State concerning Bonaire. The cabinet stated that after “very careful consideration” it concluded there are significant legal reasons to have the ruling reviewed by the Court of Appeal in The Hague.

The government previously informed Parliament on April 10, 2026 that it would continue challenging the decision while simultaneously working on implementation measures related to climate adaptation in Bonaire. Parliament is expected to receive another update by “Prinsjesdag” (Budget Day) 2026 regarding the progress of implementing the ruling and the broader climate measures affecting the Caribbean parts of the Dutch Kingdom.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dutch-continue-appeal-in-bonaire-climate-case