Dutch government distances itself from Baudet’s controversial views | THE DAILY HERALD

Curaçao’s outgoing Minister Plenipotentiary Carlson Manuel (left) and St. Maarten’s Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell.

By Otti Thomas

THE HAGUE–The Dutch government has formally distanced itself from controversial remarks made by far-right Member of Parliament Thierry Baudet, founder and leader of the far-right Forum for Democracy FvD. The statement came following Friday’s meeting of the Kingdom Council of Ministers.

“The matter has been discussed. I can be very clear on behalf of the entire Cabinet: we reject the statements made by Mr. Baudet,” said State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Ferenc Zsolt Szabó in an online briefing with Caribbean media. “These are the views of an individual parliamentarian. The Dutch government’s policy towards the autonomous countries is based on mutual respect and equality. Our intergovernmental relationships remain strong.”

Baudet stirred controversy during a recent parliamentary debate on economic development in the Caribbean. He referred to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom as “a last piece of colonial territory”, suggesting that the Netherlands could use the islands for projects such as asylum housing or retirement settlements. “We used to be in charge,” he said.

Szabó chose not to directly address Baudet’s remarks during the debate but focused instead on his priorities as State Secretary. “We are working on tangible steps in economic development—that’s where my attention lies,” he said.

In response to criticism that his initial reaction was too restrained, Szabó added: “I understand the sentiments on the islands. We discussed this thoroughly at the Kingdom Council and walked away with a sense of unity.”

The backlash from the Caribbean was swift. St. Maarten Prime Minister Luc Mercelina described Baudet’s comments as “a colonial vision steeped in racial superiority”. Parliament Chairperson Sarah Wescot-Williams called it “a troubling display of disdain for the dignity and autonomy” of the Caribbean countries.

The government of Curaçao formally expressed its disapproval to the state secretary, and various Members of Parliament voiced their concern. “We didn’t go into the content of his statements, but Curaçao did raise the important question of how we handle remarks like these,” said Curaçao’s outgoing Minister Plenipotentiary Carlson Manuel. “It was made very clear that the Dutch Cabinet does not stand behind Baudet’s words. The government respects the Kingdom Charter and focuses on constructive cooperation.”

Manuel added that the remarks had no negative impact on intergovernmental relations. “Personally, I wasn’t affected. I thought: let him talk. We live in a free country. But as a government representative, it’s important to address this.”

St. Maarten’s Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell echoed that view. “The state secretary has formally condemned the remarks and emphasized that we are focused on meaningful priorities—governance, self-sufficiency and improving quality of life for the people of St. Maarten,” she said.

Arrindell, who attended the economic debate, noted that Baudet’s remarks were met with discomfort by others present. “Several committee members used their time to discuss serious matters relevant to [Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba – Ed.] the BES islands and the autonomous countries, and we greatly appreciated that.”

Aruba’s new minister plenipotentiary was not present at Friday’s Council meeting. The Arubahuis was represented by Director Shandra John.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dutch-government-distances-itself-from-baudet-s-controversial-views