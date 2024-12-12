Dutch government invests in strengthening councils on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius | THE DAILY HERALD

State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitisation, Zsolt Szabó (third from left), poses with island governors and representatives of professional associations from the Netherlands.





THE HAGUE–State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitisation, Zsolt Szabó, signed a series of memoranda of understanding on Tuesday aimed at strengthening governance and leadership on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (the BES islands).

The agreements were signed alongside the islands' governors and representatives from professional associations for municipal leadership in the Netherlands.

The programme will provide professional development resources to support political office holders and administrative staff on the three islands. This includes workshops, educational courses and training tailored to the Caribbean context and the specific needs of the islands.

A memorandum was signed for each island by State Secretary Szabó and Island Governors John Soliano of Bonaire, Alida Francis of St. Eustatius (see related story), and Jonathan Johnson of Saba. Representatives from Dutch professional associations, including Jeroen van Gool (Association of Aldermen), Abdullah Uysal (Association for Councillors), Arnout van Kooij (Association of Clerks), Hilde Westera (Dutch Association of Mayors) and Esther Sommer (Association of Municipal Secretaries), also participated in the signing.

“This collaboration highlights the importance of investing in the professionalism and effectiveness of political office holders, island secretaries and clerks,” said Szabó. He emphasised that the initiative aligns with his priorities of promoting good governance, ensuring solid public finances and fostering self-reliance on the islands.

Island Governor Johnson of Saba remarked that capacity strengthening is critical for small islands like Saba, adding, “This programme allows us to both benefit from and contribute to the exchange of expertise.” Governor Soliano of Bonaire highlighted the programme’s role in collective development, while Governor Francis of St. Eustatius noted its value in consolidating past efforts for long-term impact.

Representatives from the professional associations praised the initiative. “Investing in strong councils strengthens local democracy,” said Uysal. Westera emphasised the importance of professionalising island governors, and Sommer expressed enthusiasm for continuing efforts to build more robust local governments.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations BZK is funding the programme through a subsidy. Both the BES islands and the professional associations were actively involved in designing the initiative, ensuring it reflects shared goals and local priorities.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dutch-government-invests-in-strengthening-councils-on-bonaire-saba-and-st-eustatius