Dutch government likely to exempt Caribbean flights from air tax hike | THE DAILY HERALD

THE HAGUE–The Dutch government is likely to exempt flights to and from the Caribbean part of the Kingdom from the planned increase in air passenger tax scheduled for 2027. State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Ferenc Zsolt Szabó gave a positive recommendation to a motion filed by far-right Party for Freedom PVV Member of Parliament Peter van Haasen calling for such an exemption. A formal vote on the motion is expected to take place next Tuesday.

“We welcome the economic diversification efforts aimed at making the islands more self-reliant, but the reality is that they remain heavily dependent on tourism,” Van Haasen told Parliament. He warned that the proposed air tax hike could negatively impact the economies of Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten.

“Affordable and accessible air travel is of vital importance for the economic and social development of all six islands,” Van Haasen said in support of his motion.

He pointed to France as an example, noting that the French government treats flights to its overseas territories as domestic routes, thereby exempting them from similar taxes. Van Haasen argued that the Netherlands should adopt the same approach by excluding Caribbean routes from the tax increase.

State Secretary Szabó issued a so-called “oordeel Kamer”, meaning the final decision is left to Parliament, but his favourable stance signals that the government may already be leaning toward granting the exemption, even if it has not officially announced the decision yet.

Since 2019, the Netherlands has imposed a uniform air passenger tax on all flights departing from Dutch airports, regardless of destination. However, the current administration intends to revise the system starting in 2027, introducing distance-based pricing. Under the new plan, travellers flying to long-haul destinations would pay more than those on short flights – on both environmental and fiscal grounds, as long-haul flights are more polluting and generate more revenue.

State Secretary for Taxation and Customs Tjebbe van Oostenbruggen previously confirmed to the Curaçao “Amigoe” newspaper that the impact of the proposed changes on the Caribbean part of the Kingdom was being reviewed. Curaçao’s Minister Plenipotentiary has also met with the state secretary to advocate for a solution on behalf of the islands.

If the exemption is formally approved, it will be a significant win for Caribbean stakeholders and can help ensure continued affordable air connectivity, which many view as essential to the region’s post-pandemic recovery and long-term resilience.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dutch-government-likely-to-exempt-caribbean-flights-from-air-tax-hike