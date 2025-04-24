Dutch Navy intercepts three drug shipments in one week | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Dutch Navy ship “HNLMS Groningen” intercepted three major drug shipments in the Caribbean within the span of a week, seising a total of 1,653 kilogrammes of narcotics, according to an official statement released this week.

The interdictions, which took place on April 4, 5, and 9, were part of joint counter-drug operations with the United States Coast Guard and the Caribbean Coast Guard. The seised contraband included large quantities of marijuana and cocaine, all now handed over to United States authorities.

During the first operation on April 4, a patrol aircraft from the Caribbean Coast Guard identified a suspicious vessel. Responding quickly, “HNLMS Groningen” deployed its NH90 helicopter and two fast interceptor boats, so-called FRISCs.

Smugglers attempted to flee, throwing bales overboard and ignoring stop signals and warning shots. The NH90 was then forced to disable the go-fast boat by shooting out its engines. A boarding team subsequently seised 921 kilogrammes of marijuana.

Just a day later, on April 5, another fast-moving vessel was intercepted under similar circumstances, resulting in the seizure of 342 kilogrammes of cocaine.

The third operation on April 9, led to the recovery of 145 kilogrammes of marijuana and 245 kilogrammes of cocaine.

“HNLMS Groningen” has been stationed in the Caribbean since January and plays a key role in regional maritime security, with counter-narcotics among her top priorities. To date, the vessel has intercepted over 5,000 kilogrammes of illegal substances across six operations.

The Dutch Navy continues to collaborate closely with international partners in the fight against drug trafficking in the region.

