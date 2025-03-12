Dutch navy seizes 500 kilos of cocaine in Caribbean Sea | THE DAILY HERALD

The interceptions were triggered by intelligence from a United States patrol aircraft.

DUTCH CARIBBEAN–The Dutch naval vessel “Zr.Ms. Groningen” intercepted two drug shipments in the Caribbean Sea last month, seizing more than 500 kilogrammes of cocaine in separate operations on February 13 and 25.

The interceptions were triggered by intelligence from a United States patrol aircraft, which detected two high-speed smuggling boats known as “go-fasts”. In response, the “Zr.Ms. Groningen” deployed its high-speed interception boat, the FRISC, carrying a combined team of Dutch Navy personnel and US Coast Guard officers.

In the first operation, the suspects managed to evade capture but jettisoned their cargo, which was later recovered by the FRISC crew. The second smuggling vessel was intercepted after the “Zr.Ms. Groningen’s” NH-90 combat helicopter fired warning shots, prompting the suspects to surrender. Two individuals were taken into custody, and the seized narcotics were handed over to the US Coast Guard for prosecution in the United States.

The “Zr.Ms. Groningen” has been stationed in the Caribbean since January 2025 as part of ongoing regional counter-narcotics operations.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dutch-navy-seizes-500-kilos-of-cocaine-in-caribbean-sea