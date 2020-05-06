Dutch side now 6 days with no new COVID-19 cases | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.

~ CPS reaches 1,000 in outreach, 16 symptomatic, one positive ~

PHILIPSBURG–As Dutch St. Maarten continues to flatten the curve of coronavirus COVID-19 cases, the country moved into its sixth day with no new confirmed cases on Tuesday.

Six additional persons had been tested Tuesday, taking the total number of persons tested from 359 to 365 and the number of negative cases moved from 277 to 284.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said on Tuesday that based on the latest available data, as updated by Collective Prevention Services (CPS) Epidemiologist Eva Lista-de Weever, the count as of 4:00pm on Tuesday, May 5, is: 76 persons in self-quarantine; 46 in self-isolation; five hospitalised; 365 tested (up from 359); 76 positive cases; 284 negative cases (up from 277); four pending results and one inconclusive. The number of positive cases includes 54 men and 22 women. A total of 44 persons have recovered and active cases are now down from 19 to 18. A total of 14 persons who were COVID-19-positive have succumbed, to date.

“It can be noted that there is now a downward trend in active cases that are COVID-19-positive. This downward trend is despite CPS’s community outreach testing campaign in the community for the past two weeks consistently, whereby CPS workers spoke to over 1,000 persons and only found 16 persons with symptoms, of which 10 were tested and one was positive,” Jacobs said in a statement Tuesday night.

The outcome of the last community effort in Lower Princes Quarter has not yet been added to this total. However, Jacobs said all test results over the weekend to date have been negative.

“This downward trend does not mean the crisis is over. It signifies that now more than ever, we must maintain social distancing and proper hand hygiene. Additionally, the proper usage of a mask or cloth mask should be maintained, meaning that disposable masks should not be re-used and the sharing of masks should not be done. As we continue to test, more positive cases may emerge, but we are now confident in our proven ability to handle whatever comes our way, without overburdening our health care sector as has been seen all over the world.”

She said there are currently five COVID-19-confirmed patients admitted to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). One of the patients is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) tent and four are in the Mobile Medical Pavilion (MMP), of whom two have improved conditions and will be discharged soon. “This means that there are no COVID-19 patients currently in the ICU ward or the Medical/Surgical ward at SMMC.”

SMMC’s Outbreak Management Team in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders is in the process of creating a gradual re-opening plan to be able to resume normal operations. This will include implementing mandatory mask usage on SMMC premises, adhering to social distancing guidelines, and a host of other policies and procedures that will be put in place to ensure the safety of all staff and patients once SMMC resumes its full services. “It can be noted that SMMC has never had to provide healthcare services beyond their capacity and for that, we are forever grateful as a nation.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dutch-side-now-6-days-with-no-new-covid-19-cases