Dutch side storm shelter open,  anyone in need urged to go now | THE DAILY HERALD

LONGWALL ROAD–The lone hurricane shelter on the Dutch side of the island is open to anyone in need of a safe place during the passage of Hurricane Tammy.

The shelter at John Larmonie Center on Longwall Road in Philipsburg has a capacity for 41 people.

Shelter staff urge anyone who feels unsafe in their home and have nowhere else to wait out the storm to head to John Larmonie Center as quickly as possible. This should be done before the weather deteriorates further.

The shelter should be an option if residents are unable to stay with family or friends in a safe setting.

When heading to the shelter, take all necessary emergency items including medication and items for babies and children. No pets are allowed at the shelter.

The shelter opened at 11:00am on Saturday, October 21. It is manned by volunteers and representatives of the government's Department of Community Development and Humanitarian Affairs, the Foundation Judicial Institutes SJIS, and Leaders for Change along with the Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM and the Voluntary Corps St. Maarten VKS.

On the French side, three shelters are opened in the areas of Concordia, Rimbaud, and French Quarter. The authorities there urge anyone in need of a safe place to head to the shelters as soon as possible.

