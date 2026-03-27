Dutch troops complete first phase of training | THE DAILY HERALD

Moving through the water in full battledress

WILLEMSTAD–Dutch military personnel stationed in the Caribbean completed the first two weeks of an intensive training programme, according to Defence Ministry officials in the region. The training involves soldiers from the 11 Air Assault Brigade and focuses on strengthening operational readiness under demanding conditions.

During the first week, the emphasis was on shooting techniques. Soldiers practised various firing positions, assessed wind conditions and trained in rapid situational analysis. Coordination between shooter and spotter was also a key component of the exercises.

In the second week focus shifted to field operations. Troops carried out reconnaissance exercises, movement drills and operations in realistic environments designed to simulate actual deployment conditions.

This phase concluded with a physically demanding march, during which participants climbed three hills and completed a 500-metre stretch through water. The soldiers are now preparing for the next stage of their programme.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dutch-troops-complete-first-phase-of-training