Dutch TV to visit island; chance to promote local companies in Neths. | THE DAILY HERALD

Katrien Snoep Festen and Hans Festen at Industriele Grote Club on the Damrak in Amsterdam, June 8, 2021, during a sales presentation.



PHILIPSBURG–Hevesta Sint Maarten BV, the hospitality management company of Sapphire Beach Club Resort, and the Dutch television show “Life is Beautiful” on the Dutch RTL network are teaming up to produce two programmes to be aired on Dutch television and other media channels, such as Videoland, in the Netherlands.

Claudia Gatland of Life is Beautiful and Hevesta Sint Maarten Managing Director Katrien Snoep Festen made a preparatory visit to St. Maarten/Saint Martin last month to invite companies to participate in the programmes.

“We have participated in many trade shows in the Netherlands the last months to promote the apartments and the resort at Sapphire Beach Club. It is surprising how little-known St. Maarten/St. Martin is with the Dutch public as a travel destination. Therefore, Hevesta Sint Maarten decided to team up with ‘Life is Beautiful’ to promote the island this fall,” Snoep Festen said.

The television crew will arrive at Princess Juliana International Airport on Wednesday, June 14, and will be filming on both sides of the island until June 28. “Life is Beautiful” is a lifestyle and beauty programme on Dutch television which is aired on Sunday mornings and is repeated on the following Saturday on the RTL network.

“We are always looking for new and exciting content to be featured in our programmes. I was amazed how diverse and beautiful the island is. I am confident that we can create beautiful material for this upcoming trip,” Gatland said. “We produce paid content for companies which is being aired on TV and will be available after the programme to be used by the company free of rights on their own social media platforms and website. Timing is perfect for last-minute travel from the Netherlands end of summer and with the expected flights from TUI starting again from Amsterdam to St Maarten.”

There is still room for more companies to be featured in “Life is Beautiful”. For more information companies can contact Claudia Gatland at

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dutch-tv-to-visit-island-chance-to-promote-local-companies-in-neths