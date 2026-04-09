Easter Seafood Fest attendance easily exceeded 2025, says Radio St. Martin | THE DAILY HERALD

Sarah Wescot-Williams swapped a Parliament suit for a kitchen apron, to help out at the Easter Fish Fry. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–When radio station 101.5FM owner François “Cuchi” Hunt said he was “going all out” for the second edition of the Free Easter Fish Fry & Seafood Fest that took place Good Friday, April 3, he was not joking.

If the 2025 event seemed very busy, 2026 was off the charts in terms of numbers. 2025 attendance numbers at around 400 persons paled by comparison to 2026, Hunt declared with satisfaction.

“The reason for that was we had a much bigger set up. This time we installed four tents instead of two, maximizing use of the area,” he explained. “We had 250 chairs and 35 tables. By 11:30am all the chairs were occupied, before the event officially started.

“The cooking area at the back was twice the size of the year before. That meant we had more food, more cooks, more cooking stations, more volunteer servers to help out. We prepared well to anticipate the attendance.”

Collectivité President Louis Mussington greets Bethany Home residents at the Easter Fish Fry & Seafood Fest. (Robert Luckock photo)

Servers were kept busy all day plating up popular local dishes (Robert Luckock photo)

Throughout the day a steady stream of people queued up for a plate of food, enjoying all the traditional dishes and soups that locals are accustomed to at Easter. Among the volunteer servers was Sarah Wescot-Williams swapping a formal Parliament suit for a kitchen apron, plating up dishes and frying some fish. She was also present last year, helping to serve Guavaberry and other drinks.

Among the attendees invited were residents from Bethany Home. Collectivité President Louis Mussington was also present with his wife to enjoy the occasion. There was no live band this year but the radio station played Easter music and Gospel songs.

Other activities included an Easter Egg hunt, free Bingo with free cards and many prizes to win, and for the curious a display of domestic items from back in the day.

Asked how he was going to top this event next year, Hunt replied with a laugh: “We will probably have to obtain permission to use the car park opposite at Fort Louis Marina where the Billfish Tournament was held. It's proven now that this Easter Fish Fry is growing very fast. I want to thank the public who participated, and to thank every sponsor, every contributor, every helper for making the day a great success, and of course to the Radio St. Martin team for putting the fish fry together.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/easter-seafood-fest-attendance-easily-exceeded-2025-says-radio-st-martin