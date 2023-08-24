Ebenezer group talks traffic solutions with stakeholders | THE DAILY HERALD

The Ebenezer Work Group met with several stakeholders recently to discuss solutions to traffic congestion in the Cul-de-Sac basin that stems from the high number of schools in the area. In photo: A line of school buses stuck in traffic on L.B. Scott Road.



EBENEZER–The Ebenezer Work Group met with several stakeholders recently to brainstorm and discuss solutions to traffic congestion in the Cul-de-Sac basin that stems from the high number of schools in the area.

The Work Group said they met with local landowners, the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, and representatives of Methodist Agogic Centre (MAC)-Comprehensive Secondary Education, St. Maarten Academy (Academic and PSVE), and the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT).

“The population and schools in the area have grown over the years and the problem in the Cul-de-Sac basin has also grown and become a serious situation that needs to be addressed by all stakeholders to come to a solution,” the Work Group said in a press release on Wednesday.

The Work Group put forward several ideas to ease traffic congestion in the Ebenezer area.

It said homeowners and tenants can keep Ebenezer Road and Walter Plantz Road free of parked cars between 7:00am and 8:00am and 1:00-2:00pm. Additionally, it proposed that school buses drive only on L.B. Scott Road, not on Ebenezer Road, to get to Betty’s Estate, because “that also adds to the traffic congestion.”

The Work Group said MAC and local landowners will look into alternative walking routes for students to get to the school. “This solution will also ease the traffic flow of parents parking on Betty Estate Road, which creates a serious bottleneck during school hours,” it was stated in the press release.

According to the Work Group, MAC is calling on all parents to “park better and cooperate with law enforcement … when dropping and picking up their children from school.”

KPSM was said to be discussing the matter internally and will have a follow-up meeting with stakeholders to present temporary and permanent solutions to the traffic problem.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ebenezer-group-talks-traffic-solutions-with-stakeholders