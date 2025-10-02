Ebenezer resident shot in leg during armed robbery attempt | THE DAILY HERALD

EBENEZER–A man was shot in the leg late Wednesday evening when three young suspects attempted to rob him as he arrived home in the Ebenezer neighbourhood.

The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM said the incident had occurred around 10:24pm, when the victim was confronted outside his home. One of the assailants fired a shot, striking the man before the group fled.

Police patrols responded within minutes to multiple distress calls, quickly cordoning off the street. Ambulance personnel provided on-site care before transporting the victim to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Residents reported heavy police activity in the area, with the road temporarily blocked while investigators secured the scene.

No arrests have yet been announced, and detectives are urging anyone with information to contact the KPSM tip line at +1 (721) 542-2222 or call 9300 anonymously.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ebenezer-resident-shot-in-leg-during-armed-robbery-attempt