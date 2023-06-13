Ebenezer residents fed up with lack of action by VROMI | THE DAILY HERALD

Damaged guardrails on Jose Lake Sr. Road in Ebenezer.

~ Call on GEBE to complete promised works ~

EBENEZER–Residents of Ebenezer Estate are frustrated and fed up with what they view as the lack of action by Minister of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure VROMI Egbert Doran to fix the range of issues in their district.

Residents said since their March 16, 2023, South Reward Town Hall meeting, absolutely nothing has been done by the Ministry of VROMI to rectify the concerns in Ebenezer Estate that were raised. A group of residents who voiced their concerns during the meeting are still waiting on VROMI to address the concerns in their district with a plan of action such as fixing the damaged road grills, damaged guardrails, potholes and to replace street signs in the district.

The group of residents have written a letter to Doran with a detailed inventory list with photos of all the damaged grills, guardrails, potholes and signage. A community work group has shown their willingness to work along with the Ministry of VROMI, but still are waiting to see a plan of action from VROMI to fix the little things that make a difference in their district.

“All we hear is excuses upon excuses each year for fixing one of the busiest school use district roads in St. Maarten,” said one frustrated resident. “VROMI has to show that they really care for the people’s wellbeing and safety within the district.”

The Ebenezer Estate Work Group also met with utilities company GEBE who showed willingness and fixed more than half the streetlights in the district. “They didn’t have to dig up the overall infrastructure which was said had to be done in the past,” stated a resident. “NV GEBE still has to complete the pending streetlights work in the district which they promised faithfully from since last month.”

The Work Group will have another follow up meeting with GEBE to be updated on the pending streetlights for the entire district. The work group goal is to see all street lights back on in Ebenezer Estate.

The residents are very concerned for this hurricane season because the trenches are overgrown with bushes and need to be cleaned of debris. Ebenezer Estate is a flood prone area, and the trenches have to be cleaned of debris on a regular basis, residents say. “The trenches have not been cleaned for a long time.”

One resident said thanks to some community spirited residents who take it upon their own yearlong to clean our public trenches.

VROMI is planning a hurricane clean up in August for the residents, but residents need to see a general clean up in the area now where it concerns the trenches.

Another resident stated that the government talks a lot about the community but does little within the district. “The people have to hold them accountable,” a resident said.

In closing, the group of residents of Ebenezer Estate said they will see how long VROMI will respond with a plan of action as it relates to fixing the little things that make a big difference for the safety of the residents in our community.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ebenezer-residents-fed-up-with-lack-of-action-by-vromi