ECE submits one-man list | THE DAILY HERALD

Empire Culture Empowerment Association (ECE) leader Nigel Wigley on Wednesday submitted his one-man candidate list for the upcoming Parliamentary election to the Central Voting Bureau.
After submitting his list, Wigley delivered a message to the public in which he gave an insight into his motivation for wanting to serve and highlighted some of the areas he is passionate about. Wigley's list, along with that of three other political parties, would need to be endorsed by 134 voters on Thursday to qualify to contest the January 11, 2024 Parliamentary elections.
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ece-submits-one-man-list
