‘Eclipse’ is the theme for ‘Teen Times’ Prom Night | THE DAILY HERALD

Students attending Prom in 2022. (File photo)





PHILIPSBURG–“One night, a lifetime of memories” is how Teen Times describes its annual Prom Night, which it recently announced will be held at Lotus Night Club on Sunday, June 25, under the theme “Eclipse”.

Prom Night is one of the most anticipated end-of-school-year events for high school seniors. In essence, the magic of Prom lies in the culmination of anticipation, glamour, music, tradition and the creation of lasting memories. It is a celebration of youth, friendship and the transition to a more adult level of life for the students who will be departing to further their studies.

The Class of 2023 is preparing to attend the very formal affair exclusively for the senior (exam) students of Milton Peters College, St. Dominic High, St. Maarten Vocational and Training School, Academy PSVE, St. Maarten Academy, Sundial School, Learning Unlimited Preparatory School, Methodist Agogic Center (MAC) Comprehensive Secondary Education (CSE) High, Caribbean International Academy (CIA) and French St. Martin senior students.

Prom Night gives these seniors the opportunity to have one last great time with their schoolmates before they go their separate ways to further their studies or into the workplace. According to Teen Times, “It is just one big formal party with activities in between, organised to bring the curtain down on their high school years in style.”

This year the décor at Prom Night will correspond to the theme “Eclipse”.

“Our theme, as everyone knows, changes every year. It doesn’t mean that students have to dress to match the theme, but we don’t discourage it either,” Teen Times said.

“What is a Prom? A Prom is one night where students create a lifetime of memories. We provide the venue, the music, the snacks, the ambiance. They simply have to bring the fun and the Prom spirit. That is all. They have to create their own fun.

“And judging from how Prom has grown over the past 27 years, our students have fully grasped the idea of Prom Night. It is about memories and traditions: Prom is a night filled with significant moments and lasting memories. Students create memories through photographs, capturing the enchantment of the evening with friends and loved ones.

“Traditional activities such as the crowning of a Prom King and Queen, the exchange of corsages and boutonnières and more, further enhance the magical atmosphere and contribute to the sense of tradition.”

Central to Prom Night is the crowning of a Prom King and Queen, a Prom Prince and Princess, Best Couple, Best Dressed girl and boy and much more. Teen Times also gives a prize to the “Best Arrival” at Prom, which has become a spectacle in and of itself.

Entrance to Prom Night 2023 is US $20 per student.

