Ecumenical Service held for Emancipation Day | THE DAILY HERALD

Commissioner of Culture Rechelline Leerdam delivering her speech.

ST. EUSTATIUS–On the front lawn of the St. Eustatius Historical Foundation Simon Doncker Museum grounds an Ecumenical service for Emancipation Day was held on Tuesday morning.

Audience singing the hymn “Standing on the Promises”.

Chloe Barrett bringing the house down with her performance.

Some of the attendees pause for a photo at St. Eustatius Historical Foundation Simon Doncker Museum.

The master of ceremonies (MC) for the event was Ykerna Rivers, who welcomed all to the service.

The opening prayer was done by substitute Roman Catholic Priest Father George, who is sitting in for Father Lukas who is out for medical reasons.

Reverend Telford Matthew of the Methodist Church read a scripture, while special music was done by Nicole Blair.

Pastor Maurice Howard of Big Stone Fellowship read a responsive reading and a musical rendition was performed by Chloe Barrett.

“Today, we honour the journey of a once-free people who were forced into slavery, yet rose with strength and determination to reclaim their freedom, a journey that continues to shape us even today," said Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam. “The theme ‘Fostering the Dialogue: A Journey to Liberation’ calls us not only to remember but to engage. It invites us to speak openly and without fear, about our painful past.”

Pastor Hazel of Bible Baptist Church delivered a sermon. He concluded by wishing all a Happy Emancipation Day. The closing hymn was performed and Pastor Timothy Leito did the Benediction.

