Ecumenical service held for start of hurricane season | THE DAILY HERALD

Lois Wever-Timber and Verna Irish singing a song at the beginning of the service.

ST. EUSTATIUS–St. Eustatius’ annual ecumenical service for the start of the hurricane season was held at Bethel Methodist Chapel on Monday evening.

The congregation praying for safety.

The service began with a song by Lois Wever-Timber and Verna Irish. Reverend Telford Matthew gave a call to worship, while prayers were offered by Pastor Maurice Howard of Big Stone Fellowship.

Adelka Spanner welcome attendees, giving a special mention to those from different Christian denominations.

Island Governor Alida Francis addressed the congregation, encouraging everyone to be in a state of preparedness because weather officials have predicated an active hurricane season, including six major hurricanes.

“With climate change, we can’t let our guards down,” she said.

Disaster Preparedness Coordinator Edris Bennett Merkman outlined how the government has been preparing for the hurricane.

Reina Lijfrock of the Roman Catholic Church and Pastor Timothy Leito of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church did a response to Psalm 121.

Each denomination attendee contributed to the service.

Matthew conducted the sermon, while prayers were done by Pastor Melville Hazel of the Bible Baptists. Debbie Clarke-Brown highlighted persons who have special needs and concerns.

The Lord’s Prayer was sung by the congregation, as well as the hymn “Guide Me, Oh Thou Great Jehovah”, near the end of the service.

