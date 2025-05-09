ECYS Minister to officially open training for PE teachers and youth professionals | THE DAILY HERALD

SIMPSON BAY–Stichting Expertisecentrum Ervaringsgericht Onderwijs Sint Maarten (Stichting EGO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) of the Netherlands, JOGG Netherlands, and HAN University of Applied Sciences, will host the official opening of a two-day training for physical education (PE) teachers and youth professionals from St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius on Monday, May 12.

As part of Stichting EGO’s “Healthy Schools and Communities” project, this training marks an important step in the practical use of the BLOC-test – a tool used to assess and support children’s motor development. With recent data collection completed, the focus now shifts to applying the insights in schools and youth programmes to enhance physical education and movement opportunities for children.

According to a press release, Stichting EGO invites members of government to witness this important initiative. St. Maarten Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs will officially open the training. “Her presence underscores the importance of turning data into action and reflects a strong governmental commitment to improving the health and development of young people through education, sport, and cross-sector collaboration,” according to the release.

According to the release, the initiative highlights the shift from research to real-world application; showcases the power of aligning education, sport and health to benefit youth, and

reflects a shared regional commitment between St. Maarten, Saba and St Eustatius to work collectively toward better outcomes for children.

The event will be held at the Simpson Bay Beach Resort conference room and will run from 9:00am to 9:30am.

