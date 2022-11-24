Ed Nijpels named Bonaire climate table quartermaster | THE DAILY HERALD

Nijpels (right) with Minister of Climate and Energy Rob Jetten (left) and Commissioner James Kroon (centre).

BONAIRE–The Bonaire Climate Change Table is being established to help tackle consequences of global warming in the Caribbean Netherlands. Former Energy Agreement and Progress Consultation Climate Accord chairman Ed Nijpels was appointed quartermaster for this effort.

“Small islands like Bonaire are often the first to notice the consequences of climate change. It is therefore extra important for the islands in the Caribbean Netherlands to become more sustainable and resilient to the changing climate. There is a need for a central platform where all relevant knowledge and policy aimed at adaptation and mitigation are brought together and from which policy decisions are prepared. This need has made the Executive Council of Bonaire decide to set up a Bonaire climate table,” according to a release.

“The cabinet has asked Mr. Nijpels to facilitate the setting up of the climate table as quartermaster. He will examine how and in what form the Bonaire climate table can be set up. This work will be initiated together with a local project leader, with support from the public entity and the central government, among others. The aim is to realise a proposal for an organisational plan and strategic agenda after six months. The quartermaster will also investigate the possibilities for a climate table on Saba and St. Eustatius.”

According to Dutch Minister of Climate and Energy Rob Jetten, “We must not forget that the Caribbean Netherlands is already on the front line of climate change. I want to ensure, in good cooperation with Mr. Nijpels and the Executive Council of Bonaire, that we really take steps now to make the islands in the Caribbean part of our Kingdom more sustainable and resilient to the effects of climate change.”

“With Dutch knowledge and expertise, we can make the Caribbean Netherlands an example for vulnerable island states around the world.”

Added Bonaire Commissioner James Kroon: “Recent studies once again underline the vulnerability of islands like Bonaire and the need and urgency to take measures now. We are particularly pleased with the arrival of Ed Nijpels to help us set up a climate table to achieve a coordinated approach.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ed-nijpels-named-bonaire-climate-table-quartermaster