Education Minister Dijkgraaf concludes one-day visit to Saba | THE DAILY HERALD

Vito Charles (left) showed Minister Dijkgraaf (right) the artefacts at Saba Heritage Center.

SABA–Dutch Minister of Education, Culture and Science Robbert Dijkgraaf concluded his visit to Saba late Monday afternoon. Dijkgraaf said he had a “wonderful day” on Saba where he spoke with many people “about things that we share.”

It was a full programme during which the minister and his delegation met with government representatives, Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) management and students, young professionals who have returned from their studies abroad, and paid a visit to Saba Heritage Center.

Dijkgraaf, who arrived from the Netherlands late Sunday afternoon, started his working visit with a meeting with the Executive Council. He was introduced to new Commissioner of Education Eviton Heyliger. After this meeting, Dijkgraaf spoke with the Island Council. At both meetings, it was discussed how students going abroad to study can be guided, as well as the importance of vocational education.

At SCS, Dijkgraaf spoke with SKOSaba/SEF school boards executive director Anton Hermans about secondary education on Saba, its challenges, the developments and the plans for a new school.

Young professionals who have returned from their studies abroad met with Minister Dijkgraaf during lunch.

Dijkgraaf visited Class 5 Academic where he spoke with students about their plans to continue their studies abroad. Some students said they would take a gap year to work and prepare for their studies in the United States or the Netherlands.

Dijkgraaf had lunch at Island Flavor with five young professionals who had returned to Saba after their studies. “I spoke with them about their challenges to come back. I was very inspired how they want to engage with the community and contribute to their island. They had many ideas how to improve education,” he said.

The last stop before going to the airport was Saba Heritage Center where Vito Charles of Saba Archaeological Center SABARC met Dijkgraaf and his delegation. Charles showed Dijkgraaf the artefacts at the centre, provided historic details about Saba and gave a presentation about Saba’s slavery past and the process of emancipation.

“At Saba Heritage Center, we spoke about the terrible slavery past and what its implications are for society to this day. We talked about how together we can have a dialogue to create more awareness, to address the issues that are a remnant of that time, and to look at how what I call ‘the soft forces’ – namely education, culture and science – can bring us more to each other and to create a more just society,” said Dijkgraaf.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/education-minister-dijkgraaf-concludes-one-day-visit-to-saba