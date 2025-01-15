Education Minister requests investigation into fight between school bus driver, student | THE DAILY HERALD

A screen grab of the altercation between the bus driver and student.

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Education, Culture Youth and Sport (ECYS) Melissa Gumbs has requested a thorough investigation into an incident involving a school bus driver and a student outside a school bus on Tuesday.

A video of the incident that was circulating widely on social media on Tuesday captioned “bus driver vs student…” shows the school bus driver holding the student by his top against the school bus and pushing him away from the bus. Another adult is in the video telling the bus driver, “sir don’t hit him. Don’t hit him.”

A third young man attempted to separate the two. As the bus driver pushed the young man away from the bus and the young man punched the driver, who responded by punching the young man and tackling him to the ground. The video then ended.

In a press statement, on Wednesday, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport said it is aware of a recent incident involving a student and a school bus driver that occurred on January 14. “Videos circulating on social media capture a physical altercation between the two individuals, with bystanders seen attempting to de-escalate the situation,” it was stated in the press statement.

The Minister has expressed deep concern regarding the incident and has directed the Department of Education to launch a thorough investigation to uncover the facts surrounding this matter, in collaboration with the Youth and Morals Department of Korps Politie Sint Maarten.

“Our priority is to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all members of the education system. We urge everyone to remain calm and refrain from speculation while the investigation is conducted,” said the Minister.

The Ministry emphasized the importance of allowing the investigative process to proceed without interference. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available, it was stated in the release.

The Minister thanked the public for their understanding and patience during this time. Any findings and recommendations will be handled in accordance with established policies and procedures to ensure accountability and maintain trust within the education system, she said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/education-minister-requests-investigation-into-fight-between-school-bus-driver-student