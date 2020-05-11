Education Ministry adjusts exam measures for students | THE DAILY HERALD

Rodolphe Samuel.

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) has temporarily adjusted the 2020 exam measures in an effort to allow exam students the opportunity to obtain a diploma.

In a letter sent on May 8 to all parents and guardians of students in their final year of HAVO, VWO and VSBO classes, ECYS Minister Rodolphe Samuel provided an overview of the ministries’ exam measures for 2020.

He said; “As you are aware, all schools were immediately closed as of March 18 as a precautionary measure to limit the exposure to COVID-19 and ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff.”

Samuel said in an effort to allow all students in exam classes the opportunity to still complete secondary school with a diploma and further their education, the 2020 exam measures have been temporarily adjusted. He said this decision was made in collaboration with counterparts in the Netherlands and Curaçao.

“The Ministry of ECYS has outlined the practical consequences of said measures and the new rules for this year in a policy document called Service document VO Exams – Approach Coronavirus,” he added.

The measures for secondary education from the ministry state: the central written exams have been cancelled for this school year (2019-2020). This also applies to the central practical exams (CPEs) and the central written and practical exams CSPEs in PSVE.

It was also stated that students will acquire their diploma based on the results of the school-based exams. The school-based exams must be completed in accordance with the programme of testing and closing. According to the minister, a pass-fail scheme has been established for the 2019-2020 school year.

Parents, guardians or students who wish to obtain a copy of the policy document outlining these measures were advised to contact their respective school board.

Samuel said these new rules would be further regulated in the form of a Ministerial Regulation. “This allows the possibility for students to take final exams in this exceptional year,” he added.

“As in previous years, the VO diploma must have its value and civil effect. The adjusted measures have been taken to ensure that students will receive a full diploma this year, which will give them access to further education. In order to guarantee the level of the diploma and to be accountable for this transparently, the Ministry of ECYS will monitor the success rates of students, including the results in the various subjects,” he said.

“The Ministry of Education is confident that together we can support the students and teachers during this extraordinary situation in order to achieve the best results for everyone,” he concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/education-ministry-adjusts-exam-measures-for-students