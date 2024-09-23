EducationUSA Curaçao celebrates 1-year anniversary and expansion | THE DAILY HERALD

New Consul General John McNamara (second from right) did the honours.

WILLEMSTAD–Last Thursday Curaçao celebrated the one-year anniversary and expansion of the island’s first-ever EducationUSA Advising Center at Molenplein, a free resource for students, parents, and teachers to learn about opportunities to study at educational institutions in the United States (US).

The centre resulted from a close partnership between the US Consulate, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports OWCS and study financing foundation SSC. “This collective effort underscores the US Consulate’s commitment to advancing education – and thus economic opportunity and mutual understanding – for all students in Curaçao,” according to a release.

“EducationUSA empowers students to achieve their dreams of pursuing higher education in the United States by providing the tools and resources they need to explore their options. With a full-time advisor on hand, students can get personalised guidance and access invaluable information about academic programmes, scholarships, visa application procedures, and more,” added the statement.

On the occasion of its first anniversary, the centre announced its expansion with a new “Dream Hub” – an inviting space where students have access to computers and online resources to independently research US universities and the path to making their education dream a reality. The facility features a relaxing lounge area where students and their families can gather and share their dreams, plans, and successes, thereby learning from one another.

“The new hub will foster a sense of community for the students, parents, teachers, and administrators who seek to equip Curaçao’s youth with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive in the global economy.”

EducationUSA Curaçao invites interested persons to come by and learn more at Molenplein. The centre is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 12:00pm and 2:00pm to 4:00pm, and can be reached via e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or via WhatsApp at +5999-672-8820.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/educationusa-curacao-celebrates-1-year-anniversary-and-expansion