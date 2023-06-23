Educator René Baly gives tips about leading schools | THE DAILY HERALD

“Leading Schools to Success – 7 Helpful Tips” is René E. Baly’s debut as an author.



PHILIPSBURG–Doctor of Education René E. Baly has published the new book Leading Schools to Success – 7 Helpful Tips, sharing experiences from a principal’s perspective on the day-to-day operations of leading a successful school that allows for the growth of students, teachers, professional staff and support staff, the author said.

Baly, a native of Rambaud, French St. Martin, and a Milton Peters College alumnus has been an educator in the United States for nearly 40 years, said his publisher House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP).

As an elementary school principal in Florida, Baly worked as a Miami-Dade County Public Schools district and regional trainer on leadership, budget and finance, business and personnel management, teacher evaluation systems and early childhood initiatives, said HNP.

Baly has chaired district task forces and was a committee member for teacher evaluation, early childhood programmes and bilingual education, and has mentored aspiring principals, his publisher said.

School culture, student learning, identifying stakeholders, teacher training and the principal’s commitment are among the chapter areas of the manual-style book.

“The topics discussed are easily transferable to all school levels, including pre-school, middle-level schools and high schools,” said Baly in the preface to his first book.

“Aspiring, new and experienced school leaders will find these tips both applicable and useful in guiding their schools and teams to success,” said manager at the Open Campus of The University of the West Indies in Anguilla, Phyllis Fleming-Banks.

“Dr. Baly disseminates helpful tips to guide principals as the leaders of their schools’ success. As captains at the helms of their educational ships, school administrators are afforded a practical toolkit to navigate the daily demands of creating and sustaining literary safe spaces for teaching and learning,” said New York author and educator Renee White.

Their new author brings an artistic feature to his biography as well, said HNP president Jacqueline Sample. “As a keyboardist for Johnny Dread, Baly has played at

jazz and reggae festivals in the USA, Canada, France, Germany, Peru and Puerto Rico,” said Sample.

Leading Schools to Success is also a pre-St. Martin Book Fair 2023 project, said the literary festivals’ coordinator Shujah Reiph. The book is available at ARNIA and Van Dorp book stores.

