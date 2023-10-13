Educators honoured at 5th Annual Teachers’ Awards Gala in Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

Organizer of the event Christina Timber-Glover presenting the Golden Apple award to Ellis Woodley with the assistance of Commissioner of Education Reuben Merkman.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Educators in St Eustatius were honoured during the fifth Annual Teachers’ Awards Gala held at Ernest van Putten Youth Center on Saturday October 7.

From left: Organiser of the event Christina Timber-Glover, keynote speaker William Hodge, Christopher Glover awardee Claudine Spanner and Commissioner of Education Reuben Merkman.

From left: Christina Timber-Glover, recipient of the first Teacher Chris Timber Award Marisca Weekers and Commissioner of Education Reuben Merkman.

Awardees, teachers and principals from primary and secondary schools.

The event themed “Celebrating teachers, transforming education” was organised by Christina Timber-Glover of Foundation for Reinforcing Education, Arts, Literature and Culture.

Peter van den Bosch, who taught in Statia almost 50 years ago and continues to coach teachers up to the present, received the “Teach with love for Statia” award during the award ceremony. Cheryl Seaton and Irene Mathew, both teachers for more than 40 years, received the Lifetime in Teaching award.

Director of New Challenges and educator Francine Foe and Chery van Putten, a daycare centre teacher for more than 38 years, received the Foundation Builders Award. The Exceptional Teacher award went to Ettienne de Vries, who taught many years at Gwendoline van Putten (GvP) School, went to the Netherlands and migrated to Statia. After serving in the classroom and in the Secretariat of Gwendoline van Putten School, he returned to the classroom.

Bryan Carty, known for his all-around knowledge, a “go-to” teacher especially amongst parents, was awarded the Walking Wikipedia award. Claudine Spanner, who gave her time and efforts to her pupils, was the Christopher Glover awardee, while Marisca Weekers, who returned to Statia after a short migration because of her deep love and commitment to education in Statia, was the recipient of the first Teacher Chris Timber Award.

For the five-year celebration, five Golden Apple Awards were given to five educators who have served in education in various levels and capacities: Hilary Udenhout, Florence Waal, Laverne Duggins, Marchelle Clarke and Ellis Woodley.

Teachers in attendance seemed to have enjoyed the red-carpet event. Many teachers were interviewed on the red carpet by hostess Fi de Wit.

Sjahaira Fleming and company entertained the audience.

Keynote speaker William Hodge kept teachers in awe with his dynamic address which included some stories of his tenure as principal of Sandy Point High School where he was a past student and then became the principal.

In attendance were Government Commissioner Alida Francis, Deputy Government Commissioner Nicoline van der Linden and Commissioner of Education Reuben Merkman, who

pledged to work with the foundation in its pursuit of recognising and awarding teachers.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/educators-honoured-at-5th-annual-teachers-awards-gala-in-statia