Edwardo Radjouki: I did not resign because I wanted to, SCDF Board asked me to resign | THE DAILY HERALD

~Believes govt. influenced decision~

PHILIPSBURG–Former President of the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) Edwardo Radjouki says the SCDF board asked him to resign following his outburst during the Lighted Parade and he believes strongly that the decision was influenced by pressure from government.

Speaking on the Breakfast Lounge with Lady Grace on Monday, Radjouki, who called in to the radio programme to give his side of the story, said the board made the request after the incident, but he maintains that external pressure played a major role in the outcome. “I decided to resign because my board asked me to resign. Because of too many government influence came in towards the board… I would like people to know that I did not resign because I wanted to resign. But how we were attacked – how the board was attacked and calls from different government officials make me had to end up doing the resignation.”

The resignation follows an incident during the Lighted Parade in which Radjouki used expletive language on a microphone after expletive language was used against him first. He acknowledged his actions and apologized, explaining that his reaction came after repeated attempts to manage gaps in the parade were met with resistance from revelers and spectators and escalating frustration.

According to Radjouki, he had been trying from early along the parade route to close gaps between troupes, an issue he said had been consistently raised in meetings with stakeholders and authorities. However, he said his efforts were met with pushback from revellers and individuals along the route, while he was also receiving repeated calls from authorities about the size of the gaps. “I really was enjoying it but again with this gap business I really got angry and I have been trying from before Oranje School straight up I’ve been trying to pull the gap together… and every time I try to do this I’m getting bombarded by revellers, I am getting bombarded by people on the side of the road and I tried to ignore and ignore and ignore.”

He said the situation intensified as he was confronted verbally by persons in the crowd, despite attempts to remain calm and professional. Eventually, he stopped the truck and halted the music in an effort to regain control of the parade, but admitted that he reacted in a way he regrets.

“At the end of the day I reacted and I apologise… I apologise to the people of St. Maarten,” he said.

Radjouki said that managing parade gaps has long been a concern and that efforts are made each year to improve the flow and overall presentation of Carnival. He said the intention behind these actions is to enhance the experience for revellers and to present St. Maarten in the best possible light.

When asked whether he was forced to resign, Radjouki responded, “In a way yes. Because in a sense of saying I would have gotten a chance to explain myself but it seems like pressure was coming from different directions to my board and my board sit down and make a decision and I just accept the decision they made and I just resigned.”

Despite stepping down as president, Radjouki said his passion for Carnival remains strong. He noted that he is still considering whether he will continue as a member of SCDF, describing Carnival as something he deeply loves and believes in.

He also reflected on the personal impact of the situation, sharing that his elderly mother gave him some guidance following the incident, which helped him to remain focused and move forward after acknowledging his mistake.

Radjouki reiterated that while he accepts responsibility for his actions, he believes the broader situation surrounding the incident should be understood. He added that Carnival is not just for the foundation, but for the people of St. Maarten and its visitors, and stressed that despite the controversy, the celebration continues.

He said this was his final year serving as president of SCDF, but said he remains willing to assist if needed.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/edwardo-radjouki-i-did-not-resign-because-i-wanted-to-scdf-board-asked-me-to-resign