Edwardo Radjouki resigns as SCDF President after lighted parade incident | THE DAILY HERALD

Edwardo Radjouki.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) Board has accepted the voluntary resignation of its President, Edwardo Radjouki, following a widely circulated video during the Lighted Parade in which he was seen using expletives on a loudspeaker.

The video received mixed reactions; many understood the former SCDF president's frustrations, while others opposed his approach, given his leadership position. In the video, a band member is heard saying they will not go to jail and was waiting for clearance from the SCDF, asking “Radjouki” if everything was clear for the band to proceed. Part of the video also shows Radjouki having what appears to be an exchange with a police officer.

Radjouki is later heard saying on a microphone, that he does not have to follow instructions because he has a permit, and he insists that he should be respected. He says he does not want trouble but also doesn't want to be disrespected. He repeats that respect is required and warns against further disrespect. “f… you. I don’t have to do what you say because I pay. I have a permit, and my permit tells me that all you on the road tonight. All you have to have respect for me. I don’t want anybody to have a bad time tonight, but if you disrespect me as a reveller, I will disrespect you too. We are here to enjoy ourselves. Please do not disrespect me. I don’t disrespect nobody. Alright, thank you. So, you know what will happen, we’re going to the end of the f— road and there we will play the f…. music. They got a problem with me now. If you don’t know how to respect me I will tell you who to respect,” he said.

In a statement posted on the SCDF Facebook page on Saturday, May 2, 2026, the Board said it met on the same day and formally accepted Radjouki’s resignation, effective immediately. The Board stated that, in keeping with the Foundation’s Articles of Incorporation, it will continue its work for Carnival uninterrupted and remains legally constituted.

Earlier that day at 3:36am, a statement of apology was posted on the SCDF website

from Radjouki in his capacity as President. “As president of the St Maarten Carnival Development Foundation, I wish to offer my sincere apology to the general public for my conduct during the Lighted Parade. My behaviour was unbecoming, unacceptable, and not in keeping with the standards expected of someone entrusted with leadership in Carnival regardless of the circumstances. I take full responsibility for my actions and for the disappointment they may have caused,” the statement read.

He continued, “Carnival is bigger than any one person. It is a celebration of our culture, our people, our creativity and our unity. As President of the SCDF I have a duty to represent those values at all times. On this occasion, I fell short of that responsibility.”

Radjouki also extended apologies to his fellow board members, law enforcement personnel and the wider Carnival community. “I also apologise to my fellow board members, law enforcement personnel and the wider Carnival family for any embarrassment caused. The focus must remain on Carnival and the hard work of everyone involved and on delivering a safe, enjoyable and memorable celebration for the people of St Maarten and our visitors,” the statement read.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/edwardo-radjouki-resigns-as-scdf-president-after-lighted-parade-incident