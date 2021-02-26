EEASM to start resizing sections of waste-water network until May 1 | THE DAILY HERALD

Location of the works on the drinking water and sanitation network.

MARIGOT–Water Authority EEASM advises the public that it started on February 22 a 1.2-million-euro project to resize certain sections of the waste-water network and to secure the drinking water supply.

The two operations envisaged are for the benefit of sanitation and drinking water supply to meet the needs imposed by development projects of the territory; for example, construction of the new College in La Savane for 600 pupils.

La Savane and Grand Case/Hope Estate sectors are undergoing fairly strong infrastructural development and EEASM is ensuring that this and future development is not constrained by wastewater treatment issues.

For this reason, the main wastewater pipes between La Savane and the Quartier d’Orléans wastewater treatment plant will be resized, a proactive measure that opens the door to future development.

The past has shown that it has not always been possible to make sufficient space for environmental constraints and risks. Today, this awareness is still very much alive and EEASM is committed to a responsible environmental approach that is reflected in concrete terms by the integrated consideration of environmental issues in the work and operations carried out by each establishment.

To this end, the pipeline currently crossing the Saline d’Orient will be removed and a new pipeline will be laid on the outskirts of this sensitive area to avoid any risk of pollution.

Orient Bay is an important distribution point and the public water supply network will be improved through a network that will make it possible to secure the water supply to Orient Bay (see map).

The works will cause disruptions to road traffic. Alternating traffic will be put in place until the end of February to access Le Galion Beach. Then, from March and until mid-April, the “Carbets” will no longer be accessible from the Heights of Orient Bay; access will only be via the lower access to Orient Bay.

The work will finish at the end of April. EEASM thanks the public for its understanding.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/eeasm-to-start-resizing-sections-of-waste-water-network-until-may-1