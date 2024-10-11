Eggs harmed when turtle nest dug up prematurely | THE DAILY HERALD

Some of the eggs and hatchlings that were found.

ST. EUSTATIUS–A few days after St. Eustatius National Parks Foundation STENAPA took part in nest excavation on Zeelandia, the organisation got a call from Scubaqua Dive Center – Statia about exposed sea turtle eggs. After inspecting the scene, STENAPA determined that a nest had been dug up by a dog (paw prints were present). The disturbance of nests by dogs is a known threat on Statia and on other nesting beaches.

The disturbed hatchlings, some still in their egg, seemed to be further harassed by chickens. STENAPA personnel reburied a few of the eggs that needed more time, but many could not recover from the stress and premature release from their nest. Some 23 hatchlings died.

The nature organisation is asking the public to please be mindful of their dogs when they are on the beach, as they can smell nests that they can only guess are buried there. The public is encouraged to enjoy the beach together without threatening sea turtle populations that are already endangered.

STENAPA will be hosting a beach clean-up on Saturday, October 19; members of the public are welcome to join the event. Persons wishing to join can email

or send a WhatsApp message to +1721-581-7082

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/eggs-harmed-when-turtle-nest-dug-up-prematurely