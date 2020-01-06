EGO Foundation accepting pupils for after-school prog. | THE DAILY HERALD

Attorney Remco Stomp and EGO Executive Coordinator Alejandro Francisco.

PHILIPSBURG–Ervaringsgericht Onderwijs EGO Foundation has expanded its after-school programme and is calling on parents to sign their children up.

According to a press release, EGO offers a programme that supports children’s academic and social emotional developments. “Currently the foundation runs its programme at the schools of the Foundation for Catholic Education,” it was stated in the release.

Children around the country, irrespective of the school they attend, are welcomed to join the programme. The programme consists of activities varying from football, swimming, tennis, dance to horseback riding, painting and from djembe and drumming lessons to chess. A warm meal is also included. “Teachers and institutes that are involved are all of outstanding quality.”

Institutes and organisations such as National Institute of Arts, Football World Coaches, Tri-Sport, Art Craft Café and experienced professionals guarantee the high quality of the programme, attorney Remco Stomp, whose children have participated in the programme said in the release. “I have been very impressed with the programme, for my own children have participated in the programme,” Stomp said.

The monthly price is currently US $85 per child and includes a daily warm meal and activities. “Looking at what the programme offers, it is exceptional value. I realised that a programme of such quality and variety should be made available to all children on island, from all schools and backgrounds, In the light of a much-needed youth policy programme aimed at getting the kids off the streets and into education, sports and cultural activities, a quality afternoon school programme is imperative. Reason I contacted the Foundation to see if the programme could be made available to more children on the island,” Stomp said in the release.

“After discussions with the foundations’ President Ria Uiterloo and executive coordinator Alejandro Francisco, the foundation has confirmed that the programme is available to all children on the island, which is absolutely wonderful,” Stomp said.

The programme, he added, is in part funded by St. Maarten Development Foundation (SMDF), which provides funding to employ youth leaders on the island and to cover the cost of the employees needed.

Interested parents can contact the foundation via telephone 526-5582 or email: calerofrancisco@gmail.com and visit Facebook Stichting EGO Afterschool Programmes for more information.

“A programme like this will not only keep the children occupied and off the streets, it will bring them in contact with activities and experiences that are in general only available to a few. At the same time giving the parents peace of mind while working, knowing their children are being properly looked after. The importance of making this quality afternoon programme available nationwide therefore is significant. Taking proper care of all children is essential for poverty elevation and crime prevention. Building a nation starts with building its people. Taking care of our youth, the root of society, is therefore imperative,” Stomp said.

