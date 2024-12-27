Elderly cruise visitor dies in tragic accident at port | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG—St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has confirmed a tragic incident at the Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise and Cargo Facilities on Thursday afternoon, resulting in the death of an 82-year-old female visitor.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:00pm when police received reports of the victim, a cruise ship passenger, falling into the sea from her electric wheelchair. Multiple police patrols and medical personnel were dispatched to the scene to provide urgent assistance.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a malfunction in the victim’s electric wheelchair may have contributed to the accident. Despite the best efforts of emergency responders to resuscitate her, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

KPSM has expressed its deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones, extending their support during this difficult time.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/elderly-cruise-visitor-dies-in-tragic-accident-at-port