Elderly woman who contracted dengue in St. Martin passes away | THE DAILY HERALD

The Aedes Aegypti mosquito, carrier of dengue fever.

MARIGOT–The regional health authority ARS has confirmed the death of a 75-year-old woman who contracted dengue in St. Martin, but passed away in Paris on February 8. The deceased stayed regularly in St. Martin.

She had been taken into care at Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital two days earlier, before being transferred to hospital in Guadeloupe the same night when her condition worsened. From there she was evacuated to Paul Brousse Hospital in Paris, where she died the next day.

An enquiry was launched into her death to determine whether it was directly linked to dengue. The result was that she did indeed die from dengue fever. The Préfet of the Region, the Préfet Déléguée of St. Martin and St. Barths, and the Director General of ARS reminded on the importance of taking the preventive measures to stem the spread of dengue.

Authorities did not provide an overall figure for dengue cases on the French side of the island.

According to the latest bulletin published by Santé Publique France, 900 cases of flu were recorded in St. Martin since December, and 372 in St. Barths. Guadeloupe recorded 2,850 cases. Santé Publique France recommends that vulnerable persons and health care professionals get vaccinated. The vaccination programme has therefore been extended and closes on February 29.

