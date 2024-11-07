Elected officials react with sadness at passing of Ruby Bute, Omer Arrondell | THE DAILY HERALD

Saint-Martin is in mourning at the news of the passing of two major personalities in the community, artist Ruby Bute and former teacher Omer Arrondell. In photo: The late Ruby Bute. Story on page .





MARIGOT–Saint-Martin is in mourning at the news of the passing of two major personalities in the community, artist Ruby Bute and former teacher Omer Arrondell.

Collectivité President Louis Mussington said that it is with “deep sadness” that he learnt of Ruby Bute’s passing .

“An accomplished artist, passionate representative of Saint Martin's art scene, especially with her painting and poetry that she practised with great talent, Ruby will forever remain an icon of our island,” he said. “Ruby was a magnificent ambassador of our culture and Caribbean spirit. She was also an example of wisdom and benevolence, and wonderfully represented the Saint-Martin community.

“She leaves behind a major artistic work representative of our ‘country’ which has so well illuminated the beauty of Saint-Martin. On behalf of myself, elected officials and staff, the Collectivité wishes to extend its deepest condolences to Ruby Bute’s family and friends. She will always remain in our hearts forever. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

Préfet Vincent Berton also expressed his condolences, describing Bute as an “artist of undeniable talent and a woman of commitment.”

“Through her art and poetry, she embodied the soul of Saint-Martin, highlighting the culture, traditions and unique beauty of the island she so cherished,” he said. “Ruby Bute’s work transcended the boundaries of art to convey a message of peace, independence and dignity, particularly for the women of the Caribbean.

“She has left an indelible mark on the hearts of the people of Saint-Martin, giving a voice to the most vulnerable and raising the profile of Saint-Martin far beyond the shores of the Caribbean. Her paintings, her words, will remain engraved in our memories to serve as a moving reminder of her passion for life, her quiet strength and quiet benevolence.

“On behalf of the State, the departments and all those who had the privilege of knowing and admiring her, I offer my sincere condolences to her family and friends, and to the community of Saint-Martin, which today mourns a great lady.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/elected-officials-react-with-sadness-at-passing-of-ruby-bute-omer-arrondell