Election date set but feedback needed before announcement | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs





PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said on Wednesday that the date for election has been set, but indicated that she needs feedback from the Main Voting Bureau before the date can be announced.

She made the remarks while responding to a question during Wednesday’s live Council of Ministers press briefing.

“The date is basically set, but I need to get feedback from the Main Voting Bureau. So, there is no effort on behalf of the government, which consists of two parties that have a majority in Parliament and has maintained that over the past couple of years there is no intention to do anything different, but live up to our obligation to prepare for an election in January,” Jacobs told reporters.

“I spoke just yesterday [Tuesday – Ed.] with the Main Voting Bureau’s head, who updated that she is back and she will be giving her response as soon as possible. As soon as we have that, we also have other aspects that relate to elections that have to be put in place, that are with other ministries. So, we would like to make an announcement that is all-encompassing and as soon as we have that information [it will be released]. There is absolutely no reason to hold back, but I have to have stakeholders’ input – the Main Voting Bureau is a very important stakeholder and they promised to give their response as soon as possible.”

Asked whether the date cannot be released since it has already been set, Jacobs said: “When I say it’s set, I get an advice from the Legal Affairs Department as to, based on the legislation, what they think is the best time. The Civil Registry Department plays a role, but the Main Voting Bureau has to respond that [the date] is indeed correct – that it is indeed within the realm, the days that fit within the legislation, etc., so I need to wait for that response.”

