Electoral Council urges parties to publish manifestos, only PFP’s is published to date   | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–With Party for Progress (PFP) being the only political party to date to have published its manifesto, the Electoral Council has advised the six remaining political parties to publicize their manifestos so that the electorate can make an informed decision for election.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Council reminded political parties contesting the upcoming parliamentary elections that in accordance with the National Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties, they are required to make their manifestos public in a timely manner.

“In order for the public to make a well-informed decision, the political programme of a party should be published around the date of nomination. To date, only the Party for Progress (PFP) publicized its manifesto for the 2020 parliamentary elections on [Nomination – Ed.] Day, November 21, 2019, and presented it to the Electoral Council on December 4, 2019,” the Council said in a press release.

According to the articles of association of the respective political parties, their manifestos should be publicized on the following dates: United Democrats (UD): November 21; United People’s (UP) party: November 21; United St. Maarten Party (US Party): latest December 12; Party for Progress (PFP): November 21 (was published); St. Maarten Christian Party (SMCP): latest December 10; People’s Progressive Alliance (PPA): November 21 and National Alliance (NA): around December 20, the Electoral Council said.

“Additionally, it is stipulated in the articles of association of the United Democrats, the UP and the PPA, that their manifestos shall be submitted to the Electoral Council two weeks prior to [Nomination] Day. The Electoral Council is of the opinion that all manifestos should be available for the public, with less than 20 days remaining for the 2020 Parliamentary Elections. The six political parties that have failed to publicize their political programmes in due time, are strongly urged to do so without further delay,” it was stated in the release.

In an invited comment, SMCP Leader Wycliffe Smith said the party had some “setbacks” getting its manifesto finalized. However, he said the manifesto would be disseminated by this coming Monday.

UP Leader Rolando Brison said the party had some major changes including having a new board, leader and candidates. Brison’s philosophy is for there to be all-inclusive input and for all candidates to have input into the direction of the party. He said UP had decided to release its platform points one by one and the full platform would be released by the end of this week. He said the party and its candidates had been active outlining various solution-oriented plans, noting “the information is there and will be put together before the end of this week for the public.”

The other political parties were also asked when their manifestos would be out, but hadn’t responded up to press time.

