ST. EUSTATIUS–A flatscreen Sharp television, two Google Home Max speakers and a Google Nest Mini were stolen during a burglary in a house on Van Tonningenweg in St. Eustatius.

Unknown persons took the electronic devices between 10:30am and 2:30pm on Sunday, January 24, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN reported on Monday. The case is under investigation.

