Eleven people including infant rescued at sea near St. Kitts | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard (DCCG) assisted in the rescuing of eleven persons including a baby from a sinking ship near St Kitts on September 20.

DCCG said in a press release that the St. Kitts Police contacted the St Maarten Police regarding an emergency around 8:00pm, on September 20.

The report concerned a sinking ship with 11 individuals on board, including a baby. Immediately after, the St. Maarten Police contacted the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard for assistance. The DCCG Dash flew towards St Kitts and found the 11 individuals, who safely arrived on land and were further assisted by the Coast Guard of St. Kitts.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/eleven-people-including-infant-rescued-at-sea-near-st-kitts