Elvin Henriquez resigns from UPC | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. EUSTATIUS–United People’s Coalition (UPC) leader Elvin Henriquez stated Monday that after a meeting with the party board and co-founder he had made the decision to relinquish his leadership and party membership.

“This decision came after much discussion and thought as a result of no longer having trust and confidence in the co-founder and board members added to lack of communication and disagreements,” Henriquez said.

Henriquez and UPC have worked together for more than nine years. He expressed how appreciative he is to the party “for the opportunity of working for the people during the governing period 2013-2015 as an Island Council member, as well as the learning/working opportunities” he has had.

Despite this, Henriquez stated that now it is time for him to move on, “and retreat for a better position. God sparing my life, I’ll be back in 2024 for the Island Council election with the same honesty, transparency and confidence with the goal to lead by example while bringing everyone together guided by the same high level of campaign in the effort to continue raising the political bar,” he said.

Henriquez extended his gratitude to everyone who supported him as a UPC candidate and said he hoped that he may continue to count on their support going forward.

