Emergency health measure permits curfews and lockdowns if necessary | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The decree for the state of health emergency previously announced was adopted by the Council of Ministers and published in the Official Journal on Wednesday, July 28, conforming with application of Article L.3131-13 of the Public Health code.

The state of emergency has been declared for St. Martin, St. Barths, and the territories of Guadeloupe until September 30 due to the deterioration of the health situation.

In view of the strong resurgence of the epidemic and in order to protect the population, particularly in the face of variants, and in a context of low vaccination coverage, these territories have joined Martinique, Réunion and French Guiana.

Implementation of the emergency allows for the return of imperative reasons for unvaccinated people travelling between these territories and France.

In order to pursue the strategy of territorialised management of the health crisis, this measure also allows Préfets of these different territories, in conjunction with the regional health agencies, elected officials and socio-professionals to take specific protection measures ranging from curfew to lockdown.

The Préfets will specify in the next few days, for their territories concerned, the new measures in force.

The latest July update on COVID-19 cases by country according to worldometers.info/coronavirus/ shows French St. Martin with 1,044 active cases and St. Barths 542 active cases. It was not possible to verify those figures with the French health authorities Wednesday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/emergency-health-measure-permits-curfews-and-lockdowns-if-necessary