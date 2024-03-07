Emergency response at PJIA runway as smoke alarm triggers inspection | THE DAILY HERALD

Clearance was granted to Sunwing within minutes after arrival.

SIMPSON BAY–Fire trucks and other emergency vehicles were spotted at the end of the runway at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) around 2:40pm on Thursday, congregated around a Sunwing aircraft that had just arrived in St. Maarten. The aircraft was parked in an unusual location near the Simpson Bay Lagoon.

Upon enquiry, “The Daily Herald” learned from the airport that at 2:30pm, the captain of WG 764 made a call to the Air Traffic Control tower, reporting that the smoke alarm had been activated in one of the restrooms onboard. Subsequently, the flight landed safely approximately 10 minutes later and was parked remotely.

Rescue and firefighting personnel conducted an inspection of the aircraft, but no unusual findings were reported. Following the inspection, clearance was granted at 2:43pm, and the flight departed for Montreal, Quebec, Canada, without any further incident, approximately an hour later.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/emergency-response-at-pjia-runway-as-smoke-alarm-triggers-inspection