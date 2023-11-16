Emergency Road Closure Announcement: Point Blanche Hillside Boulders Removal Operation | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure) is hereby announcing an emergency road closure for the removal of hazardous boulders on the hillside at the Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard, Point Blanche, directly across the A. C. Wathey Cruise and Cargo Facilities.

Various scenarios were carefully evaluated, and the chosen method involves the use of specialized equipment and personnel to ensure the safe and efficient

resolution of the situation. After thorough consideration of the location of the boulders, it has been unanimously agreed by the Ministry and the Fire Department to conduct the operations of the removal of the rocks as preventative

measures.

Key Details of the Road Closure:

Date and Time: The boulder removal operation is scheduled to take place on Thursday November 16th, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM until 11 PM.

Location: The road closure will affect Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard, across the Harbor, Point Blanche, during the specified timeframe.

The Ministry of VROMI appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the community during this essential operation. We remain committed to maintaining the safety and well-being of our residents.

For further inquiries and information related to this road closure and other infrastructure projects, please contact VROMI’s Infrastructure Department at VROMI InfrastructureSectionProjectCoordination@sintmaartengov.org.



Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/emergency-road-closure-announcement-point-blanche-hillside-boulders-removal-operation